Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 105,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 166,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.20.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.0412121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

