Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.79. 468,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 665,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $548.95 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,219,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $8,153,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 872,782 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.