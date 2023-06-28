Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $79,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $381.79 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $361.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.51 and a 200-day moving average of $366.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

