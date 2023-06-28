Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $359.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.51 and its 200-day moving average is $366.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

