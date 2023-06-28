Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 5.1%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.56. 125,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,046,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAXN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The business had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

