MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 7,111 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,451,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $308,785,000 after buying an additional 5,029,742 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 53,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.15. 3,110,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,693,457. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

