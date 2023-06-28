MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $96.37. 10,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

