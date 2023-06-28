MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 254,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

