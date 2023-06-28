MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.90. The company had a trading volume of 140,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

