Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCY opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.59. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.48%.

Institutional Trading of Mercury General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mercury General by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mercury General by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.