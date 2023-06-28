Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Shares Down 3.5%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 16,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 260,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Mercury General Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -19.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury General by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

