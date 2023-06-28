Michael P. Connors Sells 50,000 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $261,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,697,242 shares in the company, valued at $29,739,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Information Services Group Price Performance

III stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 117,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Information Services Group

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

