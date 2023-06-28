Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

Micron Technology has a payout ratio of 124.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Micron Technology to earn ($0.46) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -100.0%.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

MU stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,747,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,658. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

