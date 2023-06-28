Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q4 guidance to ($1.26)-($1.12) EPS.
Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.07. 26,726,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,540,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $237,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 185.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 639,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
