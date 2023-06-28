Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.70

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.62 ($0.11). Minds and Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 411,454 shares changing hands.
Minds and Machines Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.60 million and a P/E ratio of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Minds and Machines Group Company Profile
Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minds and Machines Group
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Minds and Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds and Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.