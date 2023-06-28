MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 1,686.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MJ Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MJNE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 80,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,410. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

