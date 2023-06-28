Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $27.65 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 4.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $27,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $484.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $478.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.