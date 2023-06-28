Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,250 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 12.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $157,766,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,824,000 after buying an additional 1,077,052 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,019,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 309,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,349 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

