Mood Media (TSE:MM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Mood Media Corporation (TSE:MM – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.17. Mood Media shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.
Mood Media Stock Performance
About Mood Media
Mood Media Corporation provides in-store audio, visual, mobile, voice, drive thru, commercial television, social and scent marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include In-Store Media North America, In-Store Media International, BIS and Other. Its businesses include specialist retailers, department stores, supermarkets, financial institutions and fitness clubs, as well as hotels, car dealerships and restaurants.
