Mood Media (TSE:MM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Mood Media Corporation (TSE:MM – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.17. Mood Media shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

Mood Media Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Mood Media

(Free Report)

Mood Media Corporation provides in-store audio, visual, mobile, voice, drive thru, commercial television, social and scent marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include In-Store Media North America, In-Store Media International, BIS and Other. Its businesses include specialist retailers, department stores, supermarkets, financial institutions and fitness clubs, as well as hotels, car dealerships and restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mood Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mood Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.