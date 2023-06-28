Moonbeam Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.56 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $174.50 million and $2.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00042589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,073,450,633 coins and its circulating supply is 669,269,868 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

