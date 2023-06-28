Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07), with a volume of 69774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.53 ($0.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Mothercare Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.86 million, a P/E ratio of 322.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.