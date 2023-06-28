M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Trimmed by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,668. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.05.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

