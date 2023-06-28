Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTL traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.22. 31,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,361. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.88. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.15. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of C$497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$479.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2576891 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Mullen Group

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.85.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.