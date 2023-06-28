Navcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,655.85 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $40,655.85 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00131748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00048029 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013099 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,445,298 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

