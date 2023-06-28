NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS) Announces Dividend of $0.25

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.
NBC Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NBC Bancorp stock remained flat at $45.11 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. NBC Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $55.00.
NBC Bancorp Company Profile
