Nebulas Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $579,752.39 and approximately $44,439.11 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008894 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,725,223 coins and its circulating supply is 65,213,421 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
