Nervos Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.23 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $114.74 million and $3.23 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,222.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00281615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.00752711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00551670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00058851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,848,709,375 coins and its circulating supply is 41,262,137,632 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.