NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.66.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri purchased 16,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,057.52. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 416,697 shares in the company, valued at $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

