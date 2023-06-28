NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NURO stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.73.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on NeuroMetrix from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.