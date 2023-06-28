NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NURO stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Stories

