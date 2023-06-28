Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in June

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nevada Copper in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVDF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 109,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,736. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

