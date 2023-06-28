Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,603.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nevro has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

