New Hampshire Trust Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.67. 646,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.