New Hampshire Trust Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of DE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.67. 646,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
