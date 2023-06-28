New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,901,722 shares of company stock valued at $896,105,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

