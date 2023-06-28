New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

