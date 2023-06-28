New Hampshire Trust Has $649,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.91.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $181.43. The stock had a trading volume of 663,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,984. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average of $181.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $211.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

