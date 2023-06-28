New Hampshire Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $442.00. 238,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

