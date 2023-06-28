New Hampshire Trust Sells 869 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,364. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

