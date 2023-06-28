New Hampshire Trust Sells 937 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 885,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,209. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

