New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.23

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 5628043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

