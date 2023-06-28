New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:NYMTL)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
NYMTL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $21.62.
About New York Mortgage Trust
