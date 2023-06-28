Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,075 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

