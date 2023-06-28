Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 561 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 479.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

