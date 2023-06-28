Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $154,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $224.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.05. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.