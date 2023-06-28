Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

