Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.5 %

AB stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

