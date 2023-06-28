Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $282,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $40.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.