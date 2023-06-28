Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 1,265.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,514.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lovesac Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Further Reading

