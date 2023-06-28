Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

GILD stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

