NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

NewtekOne has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. NewtekOne has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 180,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,713. The company has a market capitalization of $386.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. NewtekOne has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne in the first quarter worth $2,108,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the first quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

