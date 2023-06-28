NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) & Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Financial Comparison

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 0 9 5 0 2.36

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextPlat and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $45.44, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than NextPlat.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -86.26% -41.60% -37.25% Verizon Communications 15.85% 23.31% 5.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlat and Verizon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million 2.16 -$9.16 million ($0.93) -2.82 Verizon Communications $136.84 billion 1.12 $21.26 billion $5.14 7.12

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats NextPlat on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks. It also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including data, video, conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, network access, and various IoT services and products, as well as FWA broadband through its wireless networks. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

